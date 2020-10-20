Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,416 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.87. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

