West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

WST stock opened at $286.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

