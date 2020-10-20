Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,421 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Westrock worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,005,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.