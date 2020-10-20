Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

WYND opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,173,000 after buying an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 16.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 113.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

