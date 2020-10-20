XP (NYSE:XP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 695,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,459,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XP by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,249 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of XP by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

