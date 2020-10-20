Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Up 6.2%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. 702,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 461,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,796 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

