Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 313.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

