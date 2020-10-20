Zano One Day Volume Reaches $38,652.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00003993 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $38,652.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00248678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.01335074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00149494 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,372,684 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,184 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

