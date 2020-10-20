ZEON (ZEON) Tops One Day Volume of $93,593.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $93,593.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.40 or 0.04589784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001745 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.