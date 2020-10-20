Zeusshield One Day Volume Hits $432.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $155,196.37 and approximately $432.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.40 or 0.04589784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.