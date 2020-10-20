Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading Up 1.7%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.84. 5,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 159,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zhongchao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76.

About Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.