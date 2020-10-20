ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 288,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 153,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

