Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Down 5.5%

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $534.59 and last traded at $537.02. Approximately 12,036,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,465,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $568.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.49, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

