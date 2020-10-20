Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

ZS opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 14,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $2,064,265.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,145,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zscaler by 84.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 93,233 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

