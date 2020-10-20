ZumCoin Trading Up 19% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $214.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.