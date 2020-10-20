Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

