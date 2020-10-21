-$0.24 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 318.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 56.74%.

OSW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 115,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,697. The company has a market cap of $584.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

