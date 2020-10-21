$0.87 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

