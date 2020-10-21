0Chain Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $111,711.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00040825 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

