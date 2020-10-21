$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $294.83 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

