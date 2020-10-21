$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.23 and the lowest is ($0.94). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 393.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of uniQure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $245,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.17. uniQure has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

