$1.70 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $9.23. uniQure reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 393.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of uniQure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.17. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 23.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 61.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

