140166 Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at 140166 from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.15. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after buying an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.