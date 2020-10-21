$260.95 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $260.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.80 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $263.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 863,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,634,000 after buying an additional 824,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 566,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after buying an additional 401,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 359,651 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

