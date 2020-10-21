$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $13.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $142,131,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

