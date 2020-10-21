$498.60 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post sales of $498.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.00 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $454.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.21.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

