4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $628,781.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $325,516.61 and approximately $628,781.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00231089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00083961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01290284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00143613 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.