$53.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report $53.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted sales of $72.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $224.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.82 million to $224.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $245.30 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $246.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

HCKT stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $1,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Hackett Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 154,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,558 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

