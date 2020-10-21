$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $840,000.00. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $42.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $78.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.15. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

