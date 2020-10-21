$81.67 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce $81.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.91 million and the highest is $82.80 million. Inseego posted sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $303.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.09 million to $306.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $358.46 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $368.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $124,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $401,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $739,408. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Inseego by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inseego by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $988.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

