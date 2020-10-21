$82.85 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $82.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $91.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $335.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $335.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.25 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $321.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.43. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.
In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 71.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.
