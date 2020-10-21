Aave Price Tops $36.09 on Major Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $333.60 million and $47.27 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Bibox, Gate.io and Alterdice.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,243,288 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, ABCC, Binance, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.