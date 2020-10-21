Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 189,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

