Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50,529 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $91,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total transaction of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,470 shares of company stock valued at $29,839,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,798. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

