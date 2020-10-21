Aegion (AEGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts expect Aegion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of AEGN opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $486.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 1.25. Aegion has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.