Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $5,253.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00978245 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001177 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.