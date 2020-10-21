Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.33.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

