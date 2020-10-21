Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00481945 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00062109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00046013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.