Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.81. The company had a trading volume of 865,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,005. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.25. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $343.21.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.54.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

