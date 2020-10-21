Alphacat (ACAT) Market Cap Hits $806,567.81

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $806,567.81 and $178,113.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00231089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00083961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01290284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00143613 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

