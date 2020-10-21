Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,694 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

