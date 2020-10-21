Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0145 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $212,753.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00235565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.01293950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007797 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 422,382,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,796,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

