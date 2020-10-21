AMC Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,913 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 3,695 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 22,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,028,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 848,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,662,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

