American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Viper Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:VNOM) Critical Survey

American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Energy Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Energy Group and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 3 11 0 2.79

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 79.78%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Group and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Energy Group and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Group N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 4.16 $46.28 million $0.13 60.23

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Group.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats American Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Group Company Profile

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

