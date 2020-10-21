American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $59,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in American Tower by 19.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in American Tower by 551.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 574,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,848,000 after buying an additional 123,259 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in American Tower by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

AMT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.74. 1,099,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.04. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

