Amoveo (VEO) One Day Volume Hits $779.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $39.40 or 0.00307247 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $565.73 or 0.04411435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00281826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

