Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.00

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.75.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.