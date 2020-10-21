Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post $840,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $1.48 million. Anterix posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $2.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $5.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $20.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

ATEX stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $143,033.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,646.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $140,811.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 332,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,890.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Anterix by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Anterix by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.