Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 156,917 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Knowles by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Knowles by 113.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 630,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 79,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

