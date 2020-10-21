Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of SRE opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.